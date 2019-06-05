Parliament

Universities ‘dumbed down’ in Botched Budget

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 3:18 pm
This Government will be remembered as the Government that dumbed down our university sector in its Botched Budget, National’s Tertiary Education spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“The Government has cancelled multiple successful, innovative university programmes including entrepreneurial universities, ICT graduate schools and international doctoral research fellowships.

“These programmes brought high calibre professors, their teams and ideas to New Zealand. This has been a very successful and is well-liked by universities. But funding has been ‘reprioritised to other priority areas in the Budget that will improve wellbeing for New Zealanders’.

“In other words, the Government can find money to spend on painting the Beehive and putting more bureaucrats in Treasury, but it can’t fund successful university programmes.

“ICT graduate schools based in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin and Christchurch are devastated to find out next year will be their last. These schools were created in 2014 by the previous National Government who recognised the huge export impact of ICT.

“National knew these schools would accelerate the growth of New Zealand’s ICT talent.

“The graduate schools have high employment outcomes and strong relationships with industry, all of which will be broken by a Government that does not understand business.

“The New Zealand ICT industry is making a name for itself on the world stage and is growing rapidly. We need people with a high level of ICT skills and knowledge in New Zealand so they can drive innovation in this sector and build a more productive and internationally competitive economy.

“A strong economy is the best way to improve the living standards of Kiwis, but it doesn’t look like the Government knows this. A National Government will support the ICT industry with training opportunities and will lift the quality of teaching and international rankings for New Zealand universities.”



Budget Breach: SSC Will Investigate Treasury Secretary's Response
State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has announced an investigation into recent questions raised concerning the Chief Executive and Secretary to the Treasury, Gabriel Makhlouf, and his actions and public statements about the causes of the unauthorised access to Budget material. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

Supposedly, political parties live and die by their success in cultivating the middle ground. This is where crucial numbers of rational, well informed voters are believed to congregate, waiting to embrace messages of restraint and moderation, provided there’s a little bit on the side for them, too.

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things.) More>>

.

 
 

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

