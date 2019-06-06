Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Crown accounts show careful fiscal management

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 10:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Finance


6 June 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT

The Government continues to run a surplus, manage expenses carefully and keep debt under control.

The latest Crown accounts show expenses were within 0.4 percent of forecast in the ten months to 30 April. Net core Crown debt was at 21.2 percent of GDP, against the 21.6 percent forecast.

“The accounts show we’re managing the books carefully and living within our means by running a surplus,” Grant Robertson said.

The April accounts were the first to use a new Inland Revenue system for recording how much tax revenue the Government has collected. This is one of the reasons the April accounts show differences between the revenue numbers and the Treasury’s forecasts, which were compiled under the old system.

For example, the Crown accounts show core Crown tax revenue for the ten months to 30 April was $2.3 billion above the Treasury forecast due to higher-than-expected revenue for corporate tax, GST and ‘other persons’ tax. This affected the ten-month surplus number by about the same amount.

“The Government is taking the responsible approach of waiting to see how the variance between actual revenue and the forecasts shifts over the next few months. There is a chance that some of it reverses out due to timing differences, which have made it look like revenue is running ahead of the forecasts based on the old model,” Grant Robertson said.



The Treasury is working on building the new data into its next forecasting round. In the meantime there will be some large differences between the new actual monthly revenue numbers and the forecasts over the coming year.

“We always knew that there would be a transition period for the new revenue system. I have asked the Treasury and Inland Revenue to work closely together to make sure the forecasts align with the new data coming through,” Grant Robertson said.

Note to editors:


The previous process largely relied heavily on year-end assessments to estimate income tax revenue, particularly for large taxpayers. In contrast, the new “START” (Simplified Tax and Revenue Technology) system enables income tax revenue to be recognised more consistently during the year, as estimates are based on the most recently available data for each individual and corporate taxpayer. This process change will have the effect of bringing forward the recognition of some tax revenue, which makes it look like revenue is running ahead of the forecasts which used the old model.


ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Satire: Better Analogies For National Pilfering Budget Data

After the Treasury Secretary's tragically doomed effort provide a metaphorical image for the budget data breach, and the rash of media attempts that followed, we never got an analogy that really covers all the bases.

Until now. More>>

 

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 