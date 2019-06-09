Road safety funding cut in Botched Budget
Sunday, 9 June 2019, 9:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The Government needs to explain why the Budget contains a
$10 million funding cut for Police to deliver the Road
Safety Programmes, National’s Spokesperson for Police
Chris Bishop says
“The Government has repeatedly
said that it has made road safety one of its highest
priorities.
“However, Budget 2019 appropriates
spending of $331 million in Vote Police to cover the
delivery of services outlined in the New Zealand Road Safety
Programme directed towards the achievement of the road
safety outcomes, down from $341 million in 2018/19 – a cut
of nearly $10 million.
“This will mean fewer
traffic cops on the road, fewer breath tests, and less
enforcement of our driving laws. None of this enhances
‘wellbeing’, particularly when the Government has a
‘Vision Zero’ target for the road toll and has boasted
that it has made road safety one of its highest
priorities.
“This is yet another example of
Government rhetoric being on a collision course with actual
facts. Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter and
Police Minister Stuart Nash need to explain how they have
overseen a funding cut to Road Safety.”
