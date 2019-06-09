Road safety funding cut in Botched Budget

The Government needs to explain why the Budget contains a $10 million funding cut for Police to deliver the Road Safety Programmes, National’s Spokesperson for Police Chris Bishop says

“The Government has repeatedly said that it has made road safety one of its highest priorities.

“However, Budget 2019 appropriates spending of $331 million in Vote Police to cover the delivery of services outlined in the New Zealand Road Safety Programme directed towards the achievement of the road safety outcomes, down from $341 million in 2018/19 – a cut of nearly $10 million.

“This will mean fewer traffic cops on the road, fewer breath tests, and less enforcement of our driving laws. None of this enhances ‘wellbeing’, particularly when the Government has a ‘Vision Zero’ target for the road toll and has boasted that it has made road safety one of its highest priorities.

“This is yet another example of Government rhetoric being on a collision course with actual facts. Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter and Police Minister Stuart Nash need to explain how they have overseen a funding cut to Road Safety.”









