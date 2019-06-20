Parliament: Oral Questions - 20 June 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

2. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

3. Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of the Government’s decisions, statements, and actions in relation to his portfolio?

4. Hon RUTH DYSON to the Minister for Courts: What recent announcements has he made about settling long-standing insurance disputes following the Canterbury earthquakes?

5. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Is the KiwiBuild programme delivering good value for money for New Zealand taxpayers?

6. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Transport: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions?

7. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Police: What recent announcements has he made about the firearms buy-back scheme?

8. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: How is the wellbeing of cancer patients in New Zealand affected by the Government’s policies and actions in health?

9. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister for Whānau Ora: What recent announcements has he made about Whānau Ora?

10. MARK PATTERSON to the Minister of Internal Affairs: What recent announcement has she made regarding recognition of Fire and Emergency New Zealand volunteers?

11. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Associate Minister of Education: How many of the 600 learning support coordinators she promised does she estimate will be working in schools by the beginning of term 1 of the 2020 school year?

12. ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Revenue: What concerns, if any, does he have regarding the operation of the latest phased rollout of the IRD Business Transformation Programme, especially in relation to KiwiSaver PIE tax arrangements?







