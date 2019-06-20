Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 20 June 2019

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 11:36 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 20 June 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

2. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

3. Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of the Government’s decisions, statements, and actions in relation to his portfolio?

4. Hon RUTH DYSON to the Minister for Courts: What recent announcements has he made about settling long-standing insurance disputes following the Canterbury earthquakes?

5. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Is the KiwiBuild programme delivering good value for money for New Zealand taxpayers?

6. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Transport: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions?

7. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Police: What recent announcements has he made about the firearms buy-back scheme?

8. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: How is the wellbeing of cancer patients in New Zealand affected by the Government’s policies and actions in health?

9. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister for Whānau Ora: What recent announcements has he made about Whānau Ora?

10. MARK PATTERSON to the Minister of Internal Affairs: What recent announcement has she made regarding recognition of Fire and Emergency New Zealand volunteers?

11. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Associate Minister of Education: How many of the 600 learning support coordinators she promised does she estimate will be working in schools by the beginning of term 1 of the 2020 school year?

12. ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Revenue: What concerns, if any, does he have regarding the operation of the latest phased rollout of the IRD Business Transformation Programme, especially in relation to KiwiSaver PIE tax arrangements?



NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


