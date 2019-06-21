Parliament

New state homes in Henderson for 16 families

Friday, 21 June 2019, 11:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Phil Twyford

Minister for Housing and Urban Development

21 June 2019

MEDIA STATEMENT

Sixteen families will have a much-needed new, warm and dry home in Henderson after the opening of new state houses today, Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford said.

“There is a real demand for public housing in the Henderson-Massey area. These 16 new houses mean families of different sizes can make Coburg Street their home; with these 11 two-bedroom, three three-bedroom and two four-bedroom duplex-style houses.

“These homes, which overlook Murillo Reserve, are located near key services, and are close to a number of schools and public transport links.

“This development is a great example of how Housing NZ is taking homes that are no longer fit for purpose, and redeveloping the sites to make better use of the land. These 16 homes have replaced four old houses.

“I’d like to acknowledge the students from Henderson South School who named the new road Aporo Tawhito Lane – “Old Apple Lane” – in recognition of this area’s former horticulture heritage. I’d also like to thank them for their waiata and reading at this morning’s opening.

“Of the 16 families moving into these homes, 14 have come from the public housing waiting list and two are existing Housing NZ tenants who have transferred from other areas. I’d like to wish them all the best for settling in to this great new community,” Phil Twyford said.

Housing NZ currently has about 160 active construction sites around Auckland. The government and the community housing sector are well on track to provide 1600 new public housing places a year funded in last year’s Budget.

ends



