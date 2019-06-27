Government welcomes SSC Treasury report
Thursday, 27 June 2019, 12:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Hon Grant Robertson
Minister of Finance
27 June
2019
MEDIA STATEMENT
“We welcome the State
Services Commission report on unauthorised access of the
Treasury website and note its findings. It confirms the
Government’s description of events,” Finance Minister
Grant Robertson says.
“Overall it showed all those
involved were acting with the information available at the
time, and in good faith, and that the Treasury acted without
political bias.
“I want to reiterate my
disappointment that the Treasury system was able to be
accessed in this way and I look forward to the outcome of
the inquiry into that.
“Our focus continues to be on
the delivery of the Budget and rolling it out,” Grant
Robertson
said.
ends
