Calls for National Park growing

Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 11:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Sarah Dowie - Conservation

9 July 2019


Many people are behind the concept of more dynamic national parks which is reflected by the growing enthusiasm for a National Park in the Catlins, National’s Conservation spokesperson Sarah Dowie says.

“Feedback from National’s Environment Discussion Document has been overwhelming and many of the contributions highlighted a desire for more national parks.

“The Catlins is an area rich with biodiversity and is home to critically endangered species like the yellow-eyed penguin, whilst in the adjacent sea there are Hector’s dolphins. The death of a number of penguins at Curio Bay earlier this year focused peoples’ attention on the need for greater protection of these species.

“National recognises the unique character of the area and just as we understand the rich social histories of the adjoining communities, acknowledge that protection and appropriate use go hand in hand.

“With calls for a National Park in the Catlins getting louder, people have been forthcoming about other areas which they believe require further protection. A good example is the work of Federated Mountain Clubs, who have reignited their campaign for a Remarkables National Park located at the back of Queenstown.

“The Remarkables, with its botanical richness and high-country tussock landscapes, offers diverse recreational activities for everyone, from horse-riding to tramping and hunting to four-wheel driving in summer.

“National believe in being practical environmentalists and are committed to balancing the protection of the environment with allowing appropriate recreation on the estate.”

