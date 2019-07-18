Members Bill to notify schools of sex offenders

Today I placed a Members Bill in the ballot that would require the Department of Corrections to notify schools of sex offenders placed in their local communities, Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey says.

“Recently, after two sex offenders were housed in Waimakariri, I was appalled to learn that there is no requirement for the Department of Corrections to inform local schools.

“My Members Bill will ensure all schools within five kilometres, or the nearest school if there are none within the five kilometre area, will be notified of the placement of a sex offender.

“The Bill will require the Department of Corrections to notify local schools 48 hours before the release of a sex offender into a community, or within 72 hours of housing the sex offender in a new residential address.

“I accept that some sex offenders will need to be managed in the community, but as a parent it’s outrageous that local schools are not informed of a sex offender’s placement in their community.

“I have also created a petition calling on the Department of Corrections to notify schools of sex offenders placed in their local communities.

“By ensuring schools are aware of these situations, it gives them the ability to make informed decisions about what’s best for their students. I believe parents expect this.”







© Scoop Media

