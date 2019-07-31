Parliament

New building consents reach record high showing growth

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 3:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The latest building consents issued show strong and sustained growth in the building sector, with the number of building consents in Auckland reaching a record high of more than 14,000, says Minister for Building and Construction Jenny Salesa.

“Initiatives launched by the Government such as the Skills Action Plan, the Construction Sector Accord and the Building Legislative Reform Programme are helping us work toward our goal of a healthy, sustainable construction sector that meets the growing demand and needs of New Zealanders,” Jenny Salesa said.

“Across New Zealand, the number of building consents for new dwellings in the year to June 2019 continues to grow. In the last year, 34,761 new dwellings were consented – up nearly 6 per cent compared to the previous year.

“Auckland saw growth of 13 per cent last year, which is the highest jump on record. Waikato is seeing strong growth as well, with building consents up 15 per cent compared to the same month last year.

“There’s been strong growth in the commercial sector as well.

“As the demand for housing and commercial buildings continues to increase, the building and construction industry is growing as well. During this time of continued growth, the Government’s focus is making sure the building system is performing at its best level.

“Given that the construction industry is our fifth-largest industry by GDP contribution, it demonstrates strength in the economy and opportunities for New Zealanders wanting to get into work.

“The growth in building consent activity shows that we are making progress to reducing barriers and providing the sector with the building systems support they need to sustain this growth,” Jenny Salesa said.



