Better border security

Monday, 5 August 2019, 4:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government


The government takes another step to improve border security today. The NZeTA, New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority, which will enable the government to screen travellers for border and immigration risks off-shore before they travel to New Zealand, has been launched by Immigration New Zealand (INZ), says Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway.

The NZeTA will be mandatory for visitors from visa waiver countries from 1 October 2019.

“Around one and a half million people travel to New Zealand each year from 60 different visa waiver countries. However, INZ does not currently have any information about these individuals until they are en route to or arrive in New Zealand.”

“The NZeTA is a quick and easy way to ensure we know more about people travelling to New Zealand from visa waiver countries. It will strengthen border security and be quick and easy for travellers to request,” says Iain Lees-Galloway.

“The NZeTA request takes less than 10 minutes to complete and will bring New Zealand’s border control into line with international best practices, with the United States, Canada and Australia already having electronic travel authorities.

New Zealand and Australian passport holders or visitors who already have a valid New Zealand visa, will not be required to have an NZeTA.

Visitors should allow up to 72 hours for their NZeTA request to be processed. Visitors who don’t hold an NZeTA when they check in for their flight or cruise from 1 October will not be able to board. Visitors whose request for an NZeTA is refused will need to apply for a visitor visa.



“INZ has also kicked off a major marketing campaign and is working closely with tourism and travel sector partners to ensure visitors know they need an NZeTA, and how and where to apply for it,” says Iain Lees-Galloway.

Visitors can now request an NZeTA for any travel after 1 October 2019 by applying online at www.immigration.govt.nz/nzeta. A mobile app will be available later this week.

The NZeTA will cost NZD$9 via the mobile app and NZD$12 through the website. At the same time that a visitor requests their NZeTA, they will be charged the new NZD$35.00 International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL).

The IVL is an investment in New Zealand. It is expected to raise over $450 million over 5 years, funding projects to ensure our country and our people get the best from tourism growth. Our international visitors will be contributing directly to the infrastructure they use and helping to protect the natural places they enjoy.

Funds from the levy will be invested in projects that protect and enhance our natural environment and biodiversity, and safeguard Aotearoa’s taonga for generations to come.


More information on the NZeTA is available at www.immigration.govt.nz/nzeta.

Explainer: The NZ Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document

‘Te Koiroa o te Koiora’, a Discussion Document for the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy (NZBS) was launched today setting out proposals for inclusion in a new Biodiversity Strategy.

The creation of the discussion document was led by DOC in an all of Government collaboration with agencies (including the Ministry for the Environment), and working closely with iwi, specialists and interest groups. More>>

Scoop Hivemind: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity
Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. More>>

 

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

Greens Conference: Focus On Supporting Renters

Co-leader Marama Davidson announced that the Green Party is ready to negotiate its rent-to-own policy as part of the Government’s Kiwibuild reset, reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act, and a mandatory Warrant of Fitness to enforce proper standards for rental homes. More>>

Grand Polytech Merger: Sweeping Vocational Training Reform Plan

“Industry and employers will identify skills needs, set standards and approve qualifications and credentials, and influence funding decisions. The changes will also ensure we do better for learners who haven’t been well-served by the present system..." More>>

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

