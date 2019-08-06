Parliament: Oral Questions - 6 August 2019

Oral Questions - 6 August 2019



Questions to Ministers

1. JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Justice: What is the latest date he can receive recommendations from the Justice Committee on foreign interference, that he asked it to look at as part of its 2017 general election inquiry, in order for him to introduce any necessary legislation in time for the next general election, and does he intend to do so if the Government adopts any recommendations from the inquiry?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

3. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

4. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by his statements, policies, and actions in relation to the economy?

5. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister of Housing: What recent announcements has she made about the provision of public housing?

6. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: On what date did he first read the report he received on 21 June entitled “DHB Sector Financial Performance for the ten month period ended 30 April 2019”?

7. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: How many more children are living in benefit-dependent homes as of June 2019 compared to September 2017?

8. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made about improving cancer care in the regions?

9. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by all his actions and statements in respect of electoral and referendum law?







10. CHRIS BISHOP to the Associate Minister of Transport: What were the first three paragraphs, not including salutations, of the letter she wrote on 26 March 2019 to Hon Phil Twyford, Minister of Transport, regarding the Let’s Get Wellington Moving indicative package?

11. MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Minister of Conservation: What recent announcements has she made regarding biodiversity?

12. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions around the Reform of Vocational Education?

