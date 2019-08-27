Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt helps to restore shellfish beds of Hauraki Gulf

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 8:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Government helps fund efforts to restore shellfish beds of Hauraki Gulf

The Government is taking action to improve the health of the Hauraki Gulf by supporting the restoration of shellfish reefs and beds announced Minister for Conservation Eugenie Sage at a meeting of the Hauraki Gulf Forum in Auckland on Tuesday evening.

”Shellfish beds and reefs are vital to the healthy ecological functioning of the Hauraki Gulf. They filter sediments and contaminants from seawater, provide habitat for fish nurseries, stabilise the seabed, and enhance biodiversity – it’s important we do all we can to restore them” said Eugenie Sage.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) and Fisheries New Zealand (FNZ) are partnering with community group Revive our Gulf and international environmental organisation, The Nature Conservancy, to improve the health of the Hauraki Gulf by restoring lost shellfish reefs and beds with $400,000 of support for the restoration ($100,000 each from DOC and FNZ and $200,000 from The Nature Conservancy).

“The Hauraki Gulf was once home to abundant green-lipped mussels, horse mussels, cockles, pipi, tuatua and other native shellfish that formed expansive reefs and beds. Most of these beds have now been lost from a combination of over-fishing and environmental degradation of land around the Gulf. This funding will help turn that around,” said Eugenie Sage

“The Government is committed towards improving the health of the Hauraki Gulf and working with others to achieve it. This is why we are supporting the work that Revive our Gulf and The Nature Conservancy are undertaking to restore shellfish reefs in the Hauraki Gulf,” said Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash.

“Revive our Gulf, a group of scientists, mussel farmers, donors and community members, has placed 150 tonnes of live green-lipped mussels at a number of sites near Rotoroa Island and in Mahurangi Harbour to trial the restoration of mussel reefs in the Hauraki Gulf.

“This group has done a fantastic job, and I’d particularly like to thank the mussel farmers who have donated the mussels required for this project as well as their time and expertise,” Stuart Nash said.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage says shellfish are a vital component of the food basket of Hauraki Gulf communities as well as an important element of cultural wellbeing.

“This initiative aligns with the Sea Change Tai Timu Tai Pari Plan which calls for active restoration of shellfish beds and mussel reefs as a key component of reversing the environmental decline of the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park. We look forward towards everyone coming together around this shared goal.”

The Nature Conservancy is bringing expertise from its well-established shellfish restoration projects in Australia and the United States.

“They’re using this experience to support the development of a work program to trial new methods to support the re-establishment of shellfish beds and co-ordinate restoration initiatives in the Hauraki Gulf,” said Eugenie Sage.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online...

Technology commentator Paul Spain said while most of the information was gone from the internet, the question was who had accessed it while it was online.

"This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>

 

Freeze Ends: New Rules For MPs’ Pay Increases

This Government is ensuring that excessive MPs’ pay increases are stopped and a fairer system is used in future, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says. More>>

ALSO:

Party Donations:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Suicide Rates (And Prince Andrew)

Plainly, more funds do need to go into mental health resources but – arguably – it seems unfair to expect hard-pressed families, schools and communities to transform society from the grass roots upwards, and give hope to those most at risk. More>>

ALSO:

Cutting Tape, Rasing Super Age, Cutting Business Payment Times...: National's Economic Discussion Doc

National has today released its fourth Discussion Document, which focusses on the economy and outlines a range of policies that will help rebuild business confidence, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Statement: Passing Of Pita Paraone

“On behalf of New Zealand First let me express our condolences to Pita’s wife, Elva, his three children and wider whānau,” said Mr Peters. “Northland and the people of New Zealand have lost a man who cared deeply for his people and country, and worked endlessly to make New Zealand a better country for us all.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Why NZ Shouldn’t Try To Curry Favour With Trump

Dutifully, Denmark had lined up militarily alongside the US in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Syria and during the Iraq War. This means nothing. In a heartbeat, the current US President will trash any ally, and on the flimsiest of pretexts. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>

ALSO:

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 