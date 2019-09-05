Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government launches action plan for healthy waterways

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 11:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon David Parker

Minister for the Environment

Hon Damien O’Connor

Minister of Agriculture


5 September 2019


PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT

The Government is taking action to stop the degradation of our waterways and clean up our rivers and lakes within a generation.

“Our rivers, lakes and wetlands are under serious threat after years of neglect. We can’t continue to go on like we are. If we don’t fix things now they only get worse and will be more expensive to fix,” Environment Minister David Parker said.

“Our Action Plan for Healthy Waterways aims is stop the degradation of our rivers and lakes, achieve a noticeable improvement in five years and restore our waterways within a generation.

“Many of the places we swam as kids are not safe to swim anymore. That’s not good enough. Our plan will stop things getting worse and start to reverse the damage.

“We were elected on the promise of cleaning up our waterways and this action plan sets us on that path. Cleaning up polluted waterways is a long-term challenge that will take a generation to fix, but the steps in this plan will make a real difference and get things heading in the right direction.”

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include:

• Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams (through a new National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management)

• Set higher standards for swimming in the places New Zealanders swim in summer

• Interim controls on land intensification, until councils have plans in place (2025) through a new National Environmental Standard (Freshwater NES)

• An accelerated planning process that will enable better, faster and more consistent freshwater management plans by regional councils (through the RMA amendment bill)

• Support for the delivery of safe drinking water and improved management of stormwater and wastewater through an amended Drinking Water National Environment Standard and proposed Wastewater NES.

• Improving risky farm practices where needed including ensuring farmers and growers understand and manage environmental risks through farm plans (Freshwater NES)

“Clean water is crucial to our economy and to our brand as a country. Our primary exports and tourism rely on our clean, green image.

“As Trade Minister I know how important our environmental reputation is, and it will become increasingly important as we seek to improve market access for our goods. It’s essential we stay ahead of the curve and export high quality environmentally sustainable products.”

Damien O’Connor said all farmers in New Zealand appreciate the value of high quality water, but the growth across agriculture has simply put more pressure on the waterways across our country.

“Farmers have done a huge amount of work to improve their practices over the last 20 years and some are leading the way in restoring our pristine waterways. But more work needs to be done. The knowledge and skills of those exemplar farmers needs to be shared with others.

“This will give us the quality water that farmers, city dwellers and future generations want and deserve,” Damien O’Connor said.

David Parker said many farmers have already taken important steps towards cleaning up our waterways through measures such as riparian planting or excluding stock from river banks. Others needed to catch up.

“This package is about making sure everybody contributes, including those in our towns and cities. We also need to ensure storm and wastewater are up to scratch so sewage does not contaminate our beaches.

“We know some farmers feel they are under pressure and we understand their concerns. That is why we included a $229 million package in the Budget to help with the transition and why we have set a target of a generation to restore our waterways,” David Parker said.

http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1909/Freshwater_Overview_A3.pdf

http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1909/actionforhealthywaterwayssummary_printable.pdf

http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1909/FINAL_Freshwater_Discussion_Document_Sept2019.pdf

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include:
• Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams...
• Set higher standards for swimming...
• Interim controls on land intensification...
• An accelerated planning proces...
• Support for the delivery of safe drinking water and improved management of stormwater and wastewater...
• Improving risky farm practices...
More>>

 

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 