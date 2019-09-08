Parliament

Time for the Government to start actually delivering

Sunday, 8 September 2019, 11:31 am
The past week of political announcements showed the Labour-led Government is still out of ideas and isn’t up to the job it was elected to do, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Paula Bennett says.

“If 2019 is Labour’s year of delivery, as the Prime Minister called it, then why is her Government continually kicking decisions down the road? She should apologise to New Zealanders for this inaction.

“Last week was a master class in making announcements without actually announcing anything. The Government simply deferred any real decisions or actions to a later date.

“It started with the disappointing interim report on the Health and Disability System review. It was 300-plus pages and cost taxpayers more than $30,000 per page, but didn’t contain a single recommendation. It’s basically a $9.6 million paper weight.

“Then we finally got the KiwiBuild reset only to discover it was a complete retreat from Labour’s election promises, with no new initiatives to speed up the delivery of houses.

“All we got from the Government was an admission of defeat, with no targets for new housing and the foreshadowing of schemes like rent-to-buy.

“There was also no guarantee this would be delivered before the election, despite it being in Labour’s confidence and supply deal with the Greens. Where’s the urgency?

“The Government’s Freshwater Discussion Document mirrored its approach to Resource Management Act reform. Labour knows it won’t get consensus on these issues with its coalition partners so it’s pushing the decision making out beyond the next election.

“It’s extraordinary that after nine years in Opposition and two in Government, Labour has done so little work on its policies that it needs to engage in seemingly never-ending consultation rather actual delivery.

“The year of delivery has been a con. The only thing New Zealanders will remember about 2019 is that it was Labour’s year of discussion, and not much else.”

Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

What a wretched time is being had by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. A few days ago, a leaked recording of her comments to a gathering of business leaders showed that she wants to resign but is being bullied by China into not doing so – while in the meantime, millions of Hong Kong’s citizens continue to protest in the streets.

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

 

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

