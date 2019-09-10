Youth empowerment, media freedom on agenda for NZ MPs

Office of the Speaker of the NZ House of Representatives

Rt Hon Trevor Mallard

For release: 10 September 2019

Youth empowerment, media freedom on agenda for NZ MPs at parliamentary conferences

Two New Zealand MPs are attending separate Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) conferences this week, engaging in discussions on topics ranging from youth empowerment to media freedom.

Chris Bishop MP (National) will represent New Zealand at the sixth IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, held from 9 to 10 September in Asunción, Paraguay. This conference brings together hundreds of young parliamentarians to assist in building solidarity and networks, and promote a youth-led approach to addressing issues of common interest.

This year’s theme is achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and empowering youth through wellbeing. Chris Bishop MP will be participating in a panel discussion on policy-making for wellbeing and happiness, and their effect on youth empowerment.

Meanwhile in London, Gareth Hughes MP (Green) will attend the Parliamentary Seminar on Media Freedom, held on 9 to 11 September at the UK Parliament. The seminar follows on from the outcomes of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s July conference, providing a wide spectrum of delegates the chance to engage with the issue of media freedom.

“The New Zealand Parliament is an active member of the IPU community and I am pleased that we have two MPs attending these important global meetings,” said Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives.

“The conference and seminar explore highly topical issues in today’s society and give our MPs the opportunity to build networks with other parliamentarians and key stakeholders from around the world. I have every confidence that Chris Bishop and Gareth Hughes will do a fantastic job of representing New Zealand and will bring back valuable lessons that we can apply here.”

