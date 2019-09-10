Parliament

Eastern Bays Shared Path delay a shocker

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 4:40 pm
New Zealand National Party

MP for Hutt South Chris Bishop says he is gutted by today’s announcement that funding has been re-prioritised for the Eastern Bays Shared Path and that NZTA is unable to commit to the full project due to funding constraints.

“This is very disappointing news and is flabbergasting from a government that has – allegedly - put more money into walking and cycling. I’ve campaigned for and supported the Eastern Bays Shared Path since 2014, so I’m just gutted.

“The Council and NZTA have spent hundreds of hours consulting residents, and getting the designs right. The project has been worked on for many years, and for funding to be pulled at this juncture is a hammer blow to Eastbourne and Bays residents.

“The Eastern Bays Shared Path is an important project. The current road is dangerous, with the shoulder non-existent in places. It is also a critical part of the Great Harbour Way project, which will run from Baring Head in the east, to Sinclair Head in the West. That project has the potential to attract significant tourists to the Hutt and Wellington regions – and the Eastern Bays Shared Path is a critical component.

Only a few months ago Julie Anne Genter was in the Hutt lauding the Great Harbour Way project, and it was included as a priority in Labour’s 2017 Election manifesto.

The government needs to urgently explain what has happened here. How can more money be going into walking and cycling but this key project misses out on funds?

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

The report investigates the role of New Zealand’s security services in the CIA’s illegal system of rendition and use of secret “black” sites to interrogate and torture captives in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, and the subsequent invasion of Afghanistan.

The report amounts to a litany of failure by the leadership of the GCSB and SIS at the time. More>>

 

Labour President On Sexual Assault Allegation Handling: 'If Found At Fault I Will Consider My Position'

The Labour Party president is readying to fall on his sword if he's found to have mishandled allegations of sexual assault. More>>

ALSO:

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

ALSO:

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

