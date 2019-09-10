Eastern Bays Shared Path delay a shocker

MP for Hutt South Chris Bishop says he is gutted by today’s announcement that funding has been re-prioritised for the Eastern Bays Shared Path and that NZTA is unable to commit to the full project due to funding constraints.

“This is very disappointing news and is flabbergasting from a government that has – allegedly - put more money into walking and cycling. I’ve campaigned for and supported the Eastern Bays Shared Path since 2014, so I’m just gutted.

“The Council and NZTA have spent hundreds of hours consulting residents, and getting the designs right. The project has been worked on for many years, and for funding to be pulled at this juncture is a hammer blow to Eastbourne and Bays residents.

“The Eastern Bays Shared Path is an important project. The current road is dangerous, with the shoulder non-existent in places. It is also a critical part of the Great Harbour Way project, which will run from Baring Head in the east, to Sinclair Head in the West. That project has the potential to attract significant tourists to the Hutt and Wellington regions – and the Eastern Bays Shared Path is a critical component.

Only a few months ago Julie Anne Genter was in the Hutt lauding the Great Harbour Way project, and it was included as a priority in Labour’s 2017 Election manifesto.

The government needs to urgently explain what has happened here. How can more money be going into walking and cycling but this key project misses out on funds?

