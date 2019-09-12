Parliament

Aotearoa history to be taught in all schools

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 9:04 am
Press Release: Green Party

12 September 2019


The Government’s commitment to ensure New Zealand history is taught in all schools by 2022 is part of a landmark day for our nation’s story, said Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during a speech at the unveiling of a plaque commemorating the New Zealand Wars in Parliament’s debating chamber this morning.

“At the moment not enough tamariki are learning about their local history, and what our story is as a country. We have long supported calls from the community for this to occur and the we are proud that the Government has committed to making this happen today.

“This is part of a huge day for acknowledging our history and confronting our past. It started with the unveiling of a plaque in Parliament commemorating the New Zealand Wars. This part of our history has been omitted for too long among the other plaques commemorating loss and sacrifice in war in the debating chamber. Gareth Hughes called for this years ago and its long overdue the battles on our own soil get the recognition they deserve.

“Later today the descendants of Rua Kēnana will also see justice as the Crown moves to apologise for the harm they cause to him and the mana of his people.

“Knowing our history honestly will better equip us to confront the challenges of today moving forward. We want to see an Aotearoa where our story is a gift we give all our children.

