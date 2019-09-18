New Zealand still the home of Middle-earth

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford has welcomed Amazon Studios announcing that New Zealand will be the production location for its new series based on the Lord of the Rings.

Phil Twyford said New Zealand’s selection as the production base ahead of other countries demonstrates the how far the country has come as a player in the highly competitive global screen industry.

“This is a sought after production and fantastic news for New Zealand’s screen sector and our economy.

“This will be an ambitious production and having it based here will create a range of benefits, including jobs and significant overseas investment, which will unlock more opportunities to grow our creative and technology sectors.

“The new Lord of the Rings series, along with other significant screen projects underway or in development, provides New Zealand with a global stage to demonstrate our skills, innovation and outstanding natural beauty. We can be proud of New Zealand’s talent in the screen sector and what this industry delivers to our economy.”

“It’s great to see New Zealand’s association with Middle earth is continuing and with Hobbit Day coming up on Sunday, I’m sure fans around the world will be delighted with this announcement too.

“We welcome Amazon’s interest in New Zealand and hope to build from this to develop a fruitful partnership as this new journey begins,” Phil Twyford said.



