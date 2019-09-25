Committee to begin hearings on the Abortion Legislation Bill

Abortion Legislation Committee to begin hearings on the Abortion Legislation Bill

Public submissions on the Abortion Legislation Bill closed on Thursday 19 September 2019. The Abortion Legislation Committee has received more than 23,000 written submissions, which will now be considered by the committee.

Hon Amy Adams, Deputy Chair of the Abortion Legislation Committee, said “We would like to thank all those submitters who shared their views on the bill. We acknowledge that for many people this has involved sharing personal and sensitive information. The committee will now endeavour to hear from as many submitters as possible, focusing on submissions that will most help us consider what, if any, changes should be recommended to the bill”.

Committee staff will soon begin contacting individuals and organisations that the committee has agreed to hear from. Hearings will be advertised on the Parliament website (https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/sc/schedule-of-meetings/) and communicated to the public via social media.

