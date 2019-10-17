Parliament: Oral Questions - 17 October 2019

Oral Questions - 17 October 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and statements?

2. JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What action, if any, is the Government taking to ease pressure on early childhood education services that have been hit by teacher shortages?

3. Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister of Finance: What economic policies, if any, are responsible for the increase in the number of New Zealanders leaving New Zealand?

4. JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister of Defence: What actions, if any, has he taken to ensure the continued operation of Defence Force aircraft at Whenuapai Airbase?

5. Hon MARK MITCHELL to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by all his policies and actions?

6. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she stand by all her policies and actions?

7. PRIYANCA RADHAKRISHNAN to the Minister of Customs: What work is the New Zealand Customs Service doing to keep our borders safe?

8. BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Police: How does he reconcile his answer to Written Question 14509 (2018) with his answer to Oral Question 10 yesterday that “we are going to meet the 1,800 new police target next month”, and what is the number of net new police that have been recruited since his Government took office?

9. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister for Pacific Peoples: What initiative is taking place this week to support Pacific languages in New Zealand?

10. ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Revenue: What steps, if any, has he taken to ensure New Zealanders receive refunds on tax they have overpaid on their KiwiSaver incomes for the 2018/19 financial year?

11. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?

12. RAYMOND HUO to the Minister of Civil Defence: What actions has he recently taken to help educate Kiwis on preparing for a natural disaster?

