Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Proposals to curb environmental damage help our coasts

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 12:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon David Parker

Minister for the Environment

Hon James Shaw
Minister for Climate Change

Hon Eugenie Sage

Minister for Conservation
Minita mō Te Papa Atawhai


17 October 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT


Proposals to curb environmental damage help our coasts and the oceans

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of a marine environment report highlighting the four key issues affecting our oceans, estuaries and coastlines.

The release underlines the importance of government proposals to combat climate pollution, ensure clean freshwater, protect biodiversity, make land use more sustainable, and reduce waste and plastic.

Environment Minister David Parker said the report Our Marine Environment 2019 will help inform the work already underway, including the Ministry for Primary Industries and the Department of Conservation’s efforts to protect our coasts and oceans and the life in them.

“Currently sediment and nutrient from land-based activities is polluting our coastal areas and harming shellfish and kelp beds to the detriment of our inshore fisheries,” David Parker said

“The proposed water reform programme will improve the current management of freshwater but it will also help protect marine areas. It will better protect wetlands and estuaries, which help trap sediment and stop it flowing into the sea. Sediment loads in rivers and the quality of storm water and wastewater that flow into oceans will also be improved. The report clearly identifies sedimentation as a major issue,” David Parker said.

“One area that will benefit from the work is the Kaipara Harbour – a critical snapper breeding ground. There, and in other affected estuaries, sediment is harming our fish, shellfish and invertebrates making it harder for them to breed and feed. The local Kaipara community are working together in a mountains-to-sea approach by making changes on land.”

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the report’s finding that New Zealand’s oceans are likely to absorb more carbon dioxide than our forests was yet more evidence of the need to take urgent, decisive and wide reaching action on emissions.

“New Zealand’s ocean waters are like a giant sponge for emissions and that is changing ocean water and harming the life in it – and harming us,” James Shaw said.

“The Zero Carbon Bill and improvements to the Emissions Trading Scheme will help limit climate pollution that’s causing sea levels to rise and making water warmer and more acidic.”

Conservation and Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage said the report confirms litter and plastic debris are everywhere in the marine environment.

“The most common litter on New Zealand beaches is plastic at 61 per cent and I’m pleased to say we’re making progress in this area. We’ve already phased out single-use plastic supermarket bags, banned microbeads, and work is underway on a container return scheme which will reduce plastic bottles polluting the environment.”

Kerbside and commercial recycling are to be improved and more product stewardship schemes are being put in place.

Eugenie Sage said she was hopeful of better protection for our marine environment.

“When we focus, we’ve seen improvements. We’ve seen some improvements in the conservation status of 13 seabird species since 2012 and three marine mammal species since 2013. This report highlights the urgency of strengthening the Threat Management Plan for Hectors and Māui dolphins and work to create a network of marine protected areas off the Otago coast.

“DOC manages 44 marine reserves covering 1.77 million hectares and eight marine mammal sanctuaries covering approximately 2.8 million hectares. Our goal is to extend marine protected area coverage even further and have a nationwide network in place representing New Zealand’s marine ecosystems.

“Our actions will help us hold on to the coasts and oceans and the life in them for our children and mokopuna. After all, our coasts and oceans are the places we play, relax, gather food and make revenue and for Māori, te Moana is part of their whakapapa.”

“Government work to protect the environment is crucial, but we can’t do this alone. Everyone has a role to play.”

The Our Marine Environment 2019 report is available at: https://www.mfe.govt.nz/publications/marine/our-marine-environment-2019


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington

For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).

Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.

To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 