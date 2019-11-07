Mobile coverage confirmed for Catchpool Valley



Chris Bishop - MP for Hutt South

7 November 2019

News that a cell phone tower will be installed in Catchpool Valley, eliminating a mobile black spot for more than 100,000 annual visitors to the Remutaka Forest Park, is a great result, National’s Hutt South MP Chris Bishop says.

“I launched a campaign in March 2017 to get mobile coverage in the Catchpool and Orongorongo valleys through the Government’s Mobile Black Spot Fund, which is designed to increase mobile coverage in areas where lots of tourists visit.

“The Remutaka Forest Park has more than 100,000 visitors per year and is growing in popularity, but currently has little-to-no cell coverage.

“It’s been a long road to this point. After lobbying by myself and the Wainuiomata Rural Community Association, the Catchpool Valley was short-listed for funding in 2017.

“Crown Infrastructure Partners have now confirmed to Parliament’s transport select committee that the Catchpool Valley cell site has been approved for funding through the second round of the Mobile Black Spot Programme.

“I’ll be following up with them in the coming weeks to get further details, such as when the tower will be installed and the specific site.

“But today is a massive step forward and a big win for Wainuiomata, rural residents, and visitors to the park.”



