Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Will Budget 2019 be transformational for children?

Monday, 27 May 2019, 2:40 pm
Press Release: Child Poverty Action Group

Will Budget 2019 be transformational for children living in poverty?


Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) is looking to the Government to deliver a package in Budget 2019 that will truly transform the lives of children living in Aotearoa who experience the most severe poverty.

"There was very little extra for children in the 2018 Budget," says Associate Professor Susan St John, CPAG’s Economics advisor.

St John says that the Families Package that had already been announced before Budget 2018 restored some of the lost value of family assistance from July of last year, but was not the transformative change needed.

"It was not nearly sufficient to lessen the harms associated with poverty for children living below the 40% after housing costs (AHC) income level. These are children likely to be living in households reliant on welfare payments for their basic needs, says St John.

"Benefits must be improved. Families who receive a main benefit are still excluded from a major part of Working for Families, and removing that discrimination is an obvious and immediate way to provide additional weekly assistance where it is most needed."

St John says that providing families on benefits an extra weekly $72.50 would be a well-targeted expenditure, costing about $500 million, which also aligns to the recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG).



"When Government taxes working people to allocate $1 billion to the New Zealand Superannuation fund, we have to ask: has it got the priorities right? Increasing the contribution for a far-away future must be weighed against the social costs of having so many young people in such desperate need now."

Professor Innes Asher, a paediatrician and Health spokesperson for CPAG, says what’s most concerning in 2019 is that the need among low-income families is not declining, with higher than ever levels of emergency financial support being provided and increased housing need evident.

"While the new Healthy Homes standards coming into effect this July are a great start to ensuring rented homes are fit for purpose, families still don’t have sufficient income to afford the bare essentials, such as decent housing," says Professor Asher.

"To be able to cover the basic costs in our society, families must have sufficient income for essentials such as food, clothing, bedding, heating, soap, towels, transport and housing which is warm, secure, safe and stable - the minimum basis for living. But also it must cover the additional costs of wellbeing, such as children being able to participate in sports or music clubs."

"The WEAG group in their February Report, stated clearly that immediate increases in income were needed, as many people are leading desperate lives with seriously inadequate income."

Professor Toni Ashton, Health Economics Advisor to CPAG says that persisting inequalities, especially in health outcomes, must be acknowledged by this Government and with Budget 2019.

"A stronger focus on equity in health and education must be a priority, especially for Māori and Pasifika children," says Professor Ashton.

"Removal of the cost and support barriers that families face is critical."

"We are still seeing high levels of unmet need for primary healthcare among children over the age of 13, so it is vital that the zero fees scheme for GP visits and prescriptions be extended to all children up to the age of 18, and we hope Budget 2019 will deliver this."

CPAG hopes history will show that Budget 2019 marked a shift to a more wellbeing-focused framing of Government budgets and priorities. As part of this it would be heartening to see the Government relax its self-imposed Budget Responsibility Rules and begin to borrow more to invest in the social and physical infrastructure of Aotearoa-New Zealand.

Frank Hogan, spokesperson on Housing for CPAG says he hopes that this Budget will prioritise such vital investment for the nation’s future, and for children who live in poverty.

"There are now 8,937 households on the waiting list for social housing, who are defined as being ‘Priority A’ - having a severe and persistent need," says Hogan.

"Budget 2019 should have an emphasis on ramping up the efforts for increasing state housing stock levels, with urgency."

CPAG’s Social Security Spokesperson, Associate Professor Mike O’Brien says that more money should be directed to the social service sector.

"These agencies provide important support and advocacy for families. Budget 2019 needs to ensure that they are adequately funded to provide that support; the current contract environment has created too many hurdles and the budget needs to reflect a fresh approach to funding and to include a significant increase in budgets which have had only limited increases over the last decade."

CPAG will deliver its child-focused analysis and commentary of Budget 2019 (announced on Thursday May 30), in a Post Budget event series being hosted across the nation in association with the Public Health Association, Soroptimists of Aotearoa, Choose Kids, and Manaia Health PHO. The events are being held on May 31 in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, June 5 in Nelson-Tasman, June 7 in Dunedin and June 12 in Whangarei.

We warmly invite all public and media to attend a presentation in your locality.

For more information visit CPAG’s website.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Child Poverty Action Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 