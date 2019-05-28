Jack Tame interviews Education Figures

Teacher Unions say further industrial action is possible if no agreement can be reached with the government after Wednesday’s mega strike.

NZEI President Lynda Stuart told TVNZ 1’s Q+A programme, "we are absolutely hopeful that the Government will hear loud and clear the message from our teachers, from our parents, from our communities and we will be able to sort the issue through.”

"Further industrial action is a possibility, but I have to say that is not the place we want to go to."

Post Primary Teachers' Association President Jack Boyle told Q+A, "Secondary teachers have given authority for industrial action right the way through this term.

"There will be ongoing disruption if we cannot break through the major issues in front of us, for the next 11 years the number of kids in secondary schools is going to grow."

One of the main issues Mr Boyle says is the fact that: "Secondary teachers’ pay hasn’t moved since September 2017, so relative to other professions we are going backwards, relative to median wage we are going backwards."

The Government has made an offer of $1.2 billion to teachers over four years, split $700 million for primary teachers and $500 million for secondary.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins told Q+A, “we have been very clear that for the settlement of these collective agreements $1.2 billion is what’s on the table.”

