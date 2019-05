Statement from Gabriel Makhlouf



Secretary to the Treasury Gabriel Makhlouf has issued the following statement after noting this morning’s reports of a potential leak of Budget information.



"Right now we’re conducting our own review of these reports and the information that has been published," said Makhlouf.

"As far as the Treasury is concerned, the release of Budget 2019 will proceed as planned this Thursday", he said.

ENDS







