Further statement from Gabriel Makhlouf on Budget material

Further statement from Gabriel Makhlouf

Following this morning’s media reports of a potential leak of Budget information, the Treasury has gathered sufficient evidence to indicate that its systems have been deliberately and systematically hacked.

The Treasury has referred the matter to the Police on the advice of the National Cyber Security Centre.

The Treasury takes the security of all the information it holds extremely seriously. It has taken immediate steps today to increase the security of all Budget-related information and will be undertaking a full review of information security processes. There is no evidence that any personal information held by the Treasury has been subject to this hacking.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

