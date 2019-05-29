Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Barnardos welcomes Gov response to mental health inquiry

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 4:33 pm
Press Release: Barnardos

Barnardos welcomes Government response to Mental Health and Addiction Inquiry, but says strong focus on child and youth mental health is urgently needed

Barnardos says it is pleased to see the Government responding today to the recommendations of the Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction, but hopes to see a significant focus on child and youth mental health in the Budget tomorrow.

Barnardos, Aotearoa’s national children’s charitable NGO with the vision of ‘An Aotearoa where every child shines bright’, works every day around the country with children and young people, many who are experiencing poor mental health.

Dr Claire Achmad, Barnardos’ General Manager Advocacy, says that the organisation “sees first-hand every day through our services such as 0800 What’s Up and Mana Ake the negative impact of poor mental health on Aotearoa’s children and young people. We believe that urgent change is needed. Rather than being the country in the OECD with the highest rate of youth suicide – which disproportionately affects Māori – we want to see Aotearoa become a country where every child and young person has good mental health. This is essential for children to thrive in childhood and adolescence and to develop to reach their full potential.”

Dr Achmad says that Barnardos “strongly welcomes the commitment articulated today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on behalf of the Government to transforming its thinking and approach to mental health and addiction. It is good to see that the Government has accepted or is continuing to consider the majority of the recommendations in He Ara Oranga, the Inquiry’s report.”



However, Dr Achmad says that “Barnardos emphasises that it is essential that tomorrow’s Wellbeing Budget delivers significant investment in supporting better child and youth mental health outcomes. The lives and wellbeing of Aotearoa’s children and young people depends on it.”

Dr Achmad says that Barnardos is pleased to see that the Government has said it is urgently working on finalising a new national suicide prevention strategy, and that an independent mental health and addiction commission will be established. “These systems changes are important pieces of the puzzle; they should help develop an environment in Aotearoa where mental health is improved over time. But when it comes down to it, our children and young people desperately need to be able to rely on mental health support and prevention that is accessible, effective and timely. At the universal level, efforts to develop good mental health have to start in early childhood and continue from there. Government investment is needed to help make that happen, and bolstering the health and sustainability of our mental health workforce is also crucial.”

Dr Achmad says that Barnardos believes that “New Zealand’s goals and aspirations for our children and young people must be high, and children and young people themselves should have high aspirations and a strong sense of hope for their lives and futures. Barnardos has these high aspirations and we will continue supporting children, young people and their families and whānau to experience hauora and holistic wellbeing. In tomorrow’s Budget, we are looking for a strong focus on supporting every child and young person to experience positive mental health and wellbeing, and to grow up in homes and communities where their families and whānau are mentally healthy and well. This must include a connected approach to supporting better child and youth mental health by focusing on the underlying drivers of mental health distress and suicide, such as poverty, abuse, violence, and discrimination.”


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Barnardos on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 