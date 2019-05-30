Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Public Transport Funding Needs a Boost in Budget Today

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 8:39 am
Press Release: Public Transport Users Association


The Public Transport Users Association (PTUA) has high hopes todays budget will deliver on key public transport investments.

Jon Reeves, National Coordinator of the PTUA says “We hope the Minister of Transport has finally found the $100 million required for Christchurch commuter trains the Labour party promised in the 2017 election campaign. Canterbury needs the promised commuter trains as soon as possible, today is a good day to announce good news.”

In Auckland Trains To Huapai are urgently required to help alleviate congestion in Huapai and Kumeu as well as provide another level of inter-connectivity for Nor-West Auckland. Christine Rose, Chair of the PTUA said “It’s clear Labour’s election pledge of light rail trams to Waimauku won’t happen for many decades, so let’s get moving now with Trains To Huapai using the existing available rail resources.”

The bPTUA would like to see guaranteed funding for 3rd and 4th railway lines in South Auckland and electrification extension to Pukekohe, more Labour party promises from the 2017 election. “We understand Kiwirail is ready to go but are awaiting funding from Government.” Reeves said.

The PTUA would like to see a boost to general public transport funding allowing for fares to decrease across all main cities to help encourage greater uptake of bus, trains and ferries. “Well-being can also mean a reduction in pollution and increasing the environmental benefits. Increased public transport usage benefits everyone” Reeves added.

The Government should now also be acquiring a railway corridor on the clear green fields between Puhinui and Auckland airport. A budget announcement would be welcome to signal the Minister of Transport has vision an good intentions for our largest gateway airport in the country.

“We await with interest today to see if public transport really is important for the Government” Rose added.



