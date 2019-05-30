Politicians Urged to Stop Point Scoring Politics

Social Credit party leader Chris Leitch is calling on both National and Labour politicians to stop playing politics and get on with governing the country.

There were thousands of teachers marching yesterday to gain better resources to benefit the future of New Zealand's children, hundreds of families living in poor housing, food banks overrun with people unable to put food on the table.

Meanwhile Simon Bridges is crowing about the fact that he's been able to gain access to budget data ahead of time and calling for resignations.

He should be calling for combined action with the government on reducing poverty and getting resources for teachers.

Over 600 people committed suicide last year and mental health and other health services are in crisis, failing and non-existent infrastructure is causing massive economic consequences, and the economy is slowing.

Instead of addressing those issues our finance minister is spending his valuable time making claims about National Party hacking and endeavouring to cover up Treasury's website error.

Politicians on all sides of the house should stop the petty political point scoring, take a trip into the suburbs, and provinces and talk to the people whose lives are being affected by real things and get a grip on their reality.

Social Credit has long been advocating a reform of the money system that would provide the economic fuel for many of New Zealand's problems to be addressed.

It's time politicians took a look at the potential of those proposals and got on with doing what they’re elected to do - crafting a better future for New Zealanders, and the environment, in the fabulous country we are lucky enough to live in.

