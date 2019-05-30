Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Recreation Aotearoa applauds $10M increase spending

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Recreation Aotearoa

Recreation Aotearoa applauds $10M increase in recreation spending for DoC

Recreation Aotearoa has welcomed the budget announcement today, saying the decision to spend more on the management of recreational opportunities by DoC will benefit individuals and communities around the country and is a good example of ‘Wellbeing economics’.

“This particular budget announcement is good news for New Zealanders and the outdoor recreation industry,” said CEO Andrew Leslie.

“In the previous two years, rising costs, rising population and rising international visitor numbers have been met with decreases in funding. This budget rectifies that decline in funding and goes further,” he said.

“This is perhaps the best signal yet, that the Government understands the huge role Outdoor Recreation has in the Wellbeing of New Zealanders. Outdoor Recreation cuts across a swathe of the 12 wellbeing domains and significantly adds to NZ Capital stocks,” he said.

“Every year, 80% of New Zealanders visit Public Conservation Land at least once. DoC is a major player in the provision of recreation in New Zealand and a big part of its role is to build, improve and maintain outdoor facilities and spaces,” explained Mr Leslie.

“Participation in the types of physical activity undertaken on Public Conservation land, such as tramping, trail-running and mountain biking, are all growing. This small increase in funding will help meet that demand,” he concluded.

-ENDS-



