Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

ProCare welcomes Govt funding for mental health support

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 3:10 pm
Press Release: ProCare Health


Government funding commitment in Budget 2019 for mental health support in primary care

Barriers to mental health and addiction services will be dramatically reduced for New Zealanders as a result of the government’s commitment to funding programmes which increase access to mental health and addictions support in general practice; such as the innovative pilot programme Te Tumu Waiora.

Te Tumu Waiora is a model of care that provides free and immediate access to dedicated mental health and addiction support in general practice. The programme puts mental health and wellbeing at the heart of the practice, with the introduction of new focused roles, a Health Improvement Practitioner (HIP), Health Coach and community support workers as part of the care team.

ProCare, New Zealand’s largest primary health organisation, has been instrumental in piloting the programme, say dedicated funding for such programmes will greatly increase access for those with mild to moderate distress so they get timely help for physical, emotional and social issues so things do not escalate.

“We are delighted with the government response to He Ara Oranga and commitment of significant funding in Budget 2019 to support mental health and addiction support in primary care.

“General practices have long term trusted relationships with many patients and frequent interactions, which makes it a logical place to expand capability and access to support for mental health and addiction issues”, says Johnny O’Connell, General Manager of Patient Services for ProCare.



“We’ve been working really closely with our sector colleagues to develop new models of care so people have easier access to quality mental health support in a timely manner. Over the past two years Te Tumu Waiora has been successfully piloted in eight general practices across Auckland, giving people immediate access to dedicated mental health and addictions support and the data shows positive outcomes.”

The model incorporates a range of innovative approaches such as health coaching, behavioural health consultancy and community support workers, which are all aligned around an integrated primary and community approach to mental health and wellbeing. Many traditional roles within the practice setting are enhanced as part of the programme such as mental health credentialed nurses.

Data[1] from the pilot shows the approach is working exceptionally well, with services reaching up to three times as many people as conventional services, and 66% of people seen on the same day for talking therapy (compared to 5% for conventional talking therapy services) and over 80% of people reporting an improvement in their wellbeing. Most importantly the new approach is closing equity of access gaps across all ethnicities, including Māori and Pacific.

Dr Allan Moffitt, ProCare’s Clinical Director, says “We know that for some GPs, the percentage of patients presenting for mental health-related issues can be significant. It is therefore critical that we find ways to develop our general practices to expand their teams so they have the ability to offer patients ‘skills before pills’ support, a crucial part of early intervention. Te Tumu Waiora also removes the stigma around seeking support for mental health, it just makes it part of normal everyday healthcare.

“We are thrilled to see a funding commitment which will enable the expansion of mental health and addictions support in general practice nationally”, comments Dr Allan Moffitt.

Te Tumu Waiora has been collaboratively developed with DHB, NGO, PHO and client involvement using a co-design process and drawing on best available evidence. The programme has been working successfully in eight Auckland general practices since November 2017 and has recently expanded nationally via the Te Tumu Waiora Collaborative to include another eight general practices via programmes set up by Northland NHB, Lakes District DHB/Pinnacle Midlands PHO, Tu Ora Compass PHO, Pegasus PHO.

For more information visit www.tetumuwaiora.co.nz


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 