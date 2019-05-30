This is the moment for Whanau Ora /Wellbeing in Action

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu acknowledges a significant opportunity for Whānau Ora in 2019.

“We commend the efforts of Hon Peeni Henare to enable the growth and coverage of Whānau Ora that was anticipated through the Whānau Ora review. The Minister was loud and proud about a boost for Whānau Ora. I am sure that all of our whānau will be applauding his vision in demanding that Whānau Ora is adequately resourced to support whānau to achieve their aspirations”.

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu was pleased to hear the Minister for Oranga Tamariki announce that in Budget 2019 that this is the moment for transformation to begin.

“The Prime Minister declared from the onset that the wellbeing outlook has fundamentally changed the way they have made budget decisions”, said Helen Leahy, Pouärahi of Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu.

“We believe that wellbeing is Whānau Ora in action. How this works – in the words of Minister Martin, Oranga Tamariki will work differently both with individual tamariki and whānau and at a system level. This commitment comes with new funding”.

“We congratulate Minister Martin not just for increased funding in growing the number of kairaranga and iwi family group conference coordinators but also in her commitment to address what she described as “chronic under-funding”. She has announced new Whānau Care partnerships with iwi and Māori organisations providing models for the development and support of caregivers. Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu has placed great priority on the care of our tamariki, mokopuna within whānau, and this announcement confirms the value of that approach”.







“In the drive from welfare to wellbeing, we are pleased to see the commitment to lift incomes and support parents which we know will make a tangible difference. We would also encourage Minister Sepuloni to invest in the Whānau Ora approach – to walk alongside of whānau with Whānau Ora Navigators, in embedding ‘Whakamana Tangata’. That is where the difference will happen: when all Ministers can recognise the mana and dignity of all people so that they can participate meaningfully within their communities”.

“Ultimately, we hope to see Ministers of Education, Health, Social Development, and across the government portfolios translate this Wellbeing/Whānau Ora approach into real gains for whānau in each of their sectors. We would welcome, for instance, greater recognition of the role whānau can play in schools; or a more targeted focus on supporting whānau enterprise across Te Waipounamu through the Provincial Growth Fund”.

“There are some great moments in Budget 2019. The $1b investment in mental health and addiction services will be of huge interest for our whānau and whānau entities in the South”.

“There are also some little gems – like the focus on Māori Labour Market resilience run by Te Mätäwai: $6m to support the employment and mentoring of Māori cadets. We know that Whānau Ora can play a big role here in attracting, retaining and development Māori employees. It is also good to see the $40m set aside for Papakainga development and rural housing repairs to enable a Whānau Ora approach in housing”.

“We know that the detail deserves our close scrutiny. For whānau in Te Waipounamu they can be assured that their needs, aspirations and outcomes will remain our highest priority as we continue to seek greater responsiveness from Government in ensuring that Whānau Ora/Wellbeing is at the heart of all that they do”.

