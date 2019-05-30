Good news for manufacturers in Wellbeing Budget 2019

The EMA and The Manufacturers’ Network (TMN) welcomes the Government’s announcement today of its support for manufacturers in adopting new technologies.

EMA chief executive Brett O’Riley says the announcement of $6.8m over four years to future-proof New Zealand’s manufacturing industry will help members understand and utilise digital technologies in order to be more productive and develop new products and services.

"Our manufacturing industry makes up 12 per cent of GDP, makes up half of our exports and employs 241,000 people. This will help create more high-value jobs in the sector," he says.

"With TMN we will be able to offer more practical support for manufacturers who want to take up Industry 4.0 and other advanced approaches to digital technologies to deliver process improvements, efficiency and enable them to be innovative.

"Manufacturing globally is undergoing massive technology changes and there is an opportunity for New Zealand’s manufacturers to embrace these changes and be more competitive," says Mr O’Riley.

This commitment by Government will enable manufacturers to see how digital technologies can be used, increasing factory visits and expanding peer-to-peer learning and programmes already established by TMN.

"This approach sees manufacturers open their doors to others in the industry and share insights to improve productivity and meet customer needs using digital technologies," says Mr O’Riley.

"Today’s announcement also links to other activities the Government and TMN are already supporting. This includes Skills Shift under the Future of Work Forum, which aims to understand how well prepared we are to cope with the changes brought about by these digital technologies."











