Budget 2019 - “Rail funding gets the full support of CEAC.”

We say- Govt’s first "Well-Being Budget” is a winner for putting ‘rail back on track again in the provinces’.

Rail will finally return rail passenger services and will finally make public transport now accessible in our regions making travel safer, and will slow climate change emissions, and will bring a sense of a “well-being’ to many.

The last rail passenger services our HB/Gisborne regions had was over thirty years ago in the early 1990’s, so with the return of rail to our regions for freight and passenger services is now a very welcome offer for our region’s public safety, health and well-being.

Thank you Government for hearing our call.

NZ 2019 "well-being" budget. $1.4 Billion for Kiwi Rail.

Winston said in Parliament "rail is back on track.

'Transforming the economy'

• Over $1 billion boost in funding for KiwiRail to support its redevelopment

• $375 million for new wagons and locomotives

• $331 million for track and other supporting infrastructure

• $35 million to begin the process of replacing ferries and begin the process of replacing the Interislander ferries

• $300 million from PGF in investment for regional rail initiatives

• $405.5 million to cover the Crown's share of forecast cost increases to build the Auckland City Rail Link.







