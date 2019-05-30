Wellington City Mission is encouraged by Wellbeing Budget



The Wellington City Mission welcomes the investment in our community outlined in the New Zealand Government’s Wellbeing Budget 2019.

The Wellington City Missioner, Murray Edridge comments that, the Government’s increased investment in Mental Health Services, and Housing First and Transitional Housing initiatives will greatly support Wellington’s most vulnerable individuals and families who access The Wellington City Mission’s services every day.

“I think this is potentially the most enlightened and genuinely caring budget we have seen from a New Zealand Government for many years.” Murray explains.

“We should commend the Government on the thematic and holistic approach to budget aspirations and objectives that they have taken.

The areas that the budget have prioritised should be of concern to every New Zealander and those that are directly affected by, or work in these areas, will be greatly encouraged by the possibilities envisaged by this budget.

The investment that has been committed to could be transformational for our communities if its implementation and the funding decisions that follow are as strategic and as targeted as the budget is.”

Over the last year The Mission has seen an increase in requests for housing support amongst a community of people who also often seek support for their mental wellbeing. Additionally, we expect that the delivery of today’s Wellbeing Budget could have a huge impact on the lives of many Wellingtonians who are experiencing homelessness and need support to find a place they can call home.

The Wellington City Mission will continue offering assistance to people of all ages, ethnicities, and beliefs through services such as our foodbank, drop-in centre, and financial mentoring, along with social work support, advocacy, and education. We also operate an elder care residential facility called Kemp Home and Hospital.









