Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Response to Government’s first "Wellbeing Budget"

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 6:11 pm
Press Release: Australasian College for Emergency Medicine

ACEM New Zealand Faculty Chair Dr Andre Cromhout:

Mental health funding

ACEM welcomes the investment of $1.9 billion for the sector and commits to working collaboratively with other stakeholders to improve the management of increasing number of people who present to emergency departments in a state of mental health crisis.

The focus on early intervention in this Budget, and on low and moderate mental illness, is welcomed and will hopefully prevent presentations to emergency departments. However, models of care for patients with acute mental and behavioural conditions who present to emergency departments at a time of crisis also need to be improved.

We welcome the $455m for new services of mental health workers at places such as health and doctors’ clinics. We would also suggest that consideration be given to placing more mental health workers in emergency departments to assist people who present in a state of deep distress. This could reduce in emergency department waiting times and assist people to navigate their way through the health system. It is also vitally important that adequate mental health services are provided after hours to provide an alternative to emergency departments for people who experience a mental health crisis after hours or on weekends.

Infrastructure

While we welcome new buildings and improvements to existing hospitals, unless capacity is built into the overall hospital system in order to deal with the extra patients and to provide proper care, it is just infrastructure.



Widespread access block in emergency departments is a symptom of system wide dysfunction, poor system capacity, and inadequate inpatient flexibility to manage known demand.

Improvements in hospital capacity are required to overcome overcrowding in emergency departments.

Investment for District Health Boards (DHBs)

To ensure the community has ongoing access to an accessible, high quality and safe health system, this funding needs to be backed up with clinical engagement with frontline emergency department staff.

Emergency physicians must be engaged and empowered, along with other healthcare workers and people with lived experience, to provide the evidence and data to lead quality care improvement initiatives across the health system.

Background

Read ACEM’s statement on Government’s response to the Mental Health and Addiction Inquiry report

ACEM is the peak body for emergency medicine in New Zealand, responsible for training emergency physicians and advancement of professional standards. www.acem.org.au

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Australasian College for Emergency Medicine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 