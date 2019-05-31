New Zealand Kindergartens Statement re Budget 2019



New Zealand Kindergartens disappointed about the limited investment for early childhood education.

New Zealand Kindergartens Chief Executive Jill Bond applauds the Government for taking a wellbeing approach to the 2019 Budget and supporting mental health and addiction services. However, she says that the limited investment in kindergartens is disappointing.

“Many of our kindergartens are struggling to make ends meet and while the funding change from 2020 will help it will not significantly relieve the current financial pressures,” Jill says.

The evidence is clear that supporting children in their early years makes a significant difference to their life outcomes. Kindergarten has a proud history of delivering excellence in teaching and learning for most communities within New Zealand and those in remote and low socio-economic communities, she says.

Jill says she is optimistic that once the Early Childhood Strategic Plan – He taonga te tamaiti - is finalised the Government may consider a funding envelope based on the principles of the compulsory schooling sector funding.

She and the NZK Board look forward to continuing to work with Government to grow and strengthen the kindergarten movement.

