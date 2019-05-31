NZMA Welcomes NZ's First Wellbeing Budget
The New Zealand Medical Association welcomes New Zealand’s first Wellbeing Budget which will improve the lives of families most in need. In particular, we welcome the investment of $1.9 Billion in Mental Health and Addiction and the new frontline service for mental health.
“Having trained mental health workers in our
doctors’ clinics, iwi health providers and other health
services will make a positive difference in all our
communities and means we can tailor to the needs of the
individual and the whanau” says Dr Jan White Chair of the
NZMA GP Council.