Budget: NZPsS delighted to see investment in mental health

The New Zealand Psychological Society (NZPsS) is delighted the Government has taken on board the urgent need for change in New Zealand’s mental health services.

After years of deferred maintenance and development the mental health system needs a major transformation to ensure no-one is left behind.

“We need flexible mental health services that can respond to the realities of people’s lives and needs. Access, affordability, culturally competent and joined-up mental health services across health, Corrections, schools and rural/urban workplaces now need to be supported by a workforce with the skills to offer parent support, talking therapies, trauma support and other assistance,” comments NZPsS president, Dr John Fitzgerald.

“We now have the budget, and the establishment of a Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission to show national leadership and chart the future. Improving mental health and wellbeing needs collaboration, co-ordination and cohesion across all sectors of government and non-government services. Psychologists are ready to work with this transformation and make it happen as soon as possible.”











