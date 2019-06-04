Grey Power disappointed with the latest budget

Greypower is very disappointed with the latest Budget.

Greypower President Mac Welch says it is obvious that the well being of Seniors is well down the list of priorities of the current Government with absolutely nothing for Seniors.

Once again, the pre-election promise of the appointment of an Aged Care Commissioner promised to be announced in the first Budget of a Labour led Government has been ignored. Meanwhile Seniors continue to suffer and make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Mac Welch

National President.

