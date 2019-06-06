Operation Burnham Inquiry - Minute No 16.
Thursday, 6 June 2019, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Inquiry into Operation Burnham
The Inquiry has published Minute No 16 today. This Minute
sets out an alternative approach for taking evidence from
the Afghan villagers and asks counsel for the Afghan
villagers to help facilitate this. It also addresses funding
for their counsel for the remainder of the Inquiry.
Read the full text here [PDF, 1.5
MB].
