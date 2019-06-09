Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

JustSpeak responds to He Waka Roitmata

Sunday, 9 June 2019, 9:17 am
Press Release: JustSpeak


Cross party consensus, devolving power and resources to Māori, and addressing the social drivers of crime must form part of the Government’s response to the the Justice Advisory Group report.

The report, out today, makes clear that the failures of our justice system have been made worse by punitive, anti-evidence changes to policy and legislation enacted by successive Governments over the past thirty years.

JustSpeak director Tania Sawicki Mead says the only way forward is a cross-party consensus that the current model is broken and the anti-evidence ‘tough-on-crime’ approach from politicians does not work.

“In order to make the transformational change sorely needed, parties across the political spectrum must work together and commit to a compassionate, evidence-based justice system,” she says.

The report shows Māori are the worst affected by our justice system and kaupapa Māori solutions must be at the centre of the Government’s response.

“The justice system has failed Māori for generations and the government must immediately make the changes recommended in the report and prioritise voices, experiences and solutions from Māori whānau, hapu and iwi.

“It is clear from the advisory group’s report that tinkering around the edges of formal justice processes is not enough,” Ms Sawicki Mead says.

“To avoid another report like this in thirty years, the government must also take urgent steps to change the social conditions that play an enormous role in driving crime, such as: poverty, mental illness, addiction, lack of housing and exclusion from education.”



Ms Mead says that while the scale of change required is huge, there already exists some positive examples of effective, compassionate approaches to justice to model off of, including Auckland’s Alcohol and Drug Courts, and Te Ara Oranga in Northland.

“In New Zealand’s youth justice system we already have a model of how to successfully reduce harm, with a greater use of restorative justice and more options to involve whānau and communities in addressing the drivers of crime.

“A successful justice system should create accountability for harm caused, reduce reoffending and provide restoration for victims. None of these needs are currently being sufficiently met, and there is no gain in continuing to fund a broken model.

“This Government needs to act boldly and quickly, because transformational change is necessary and massively overdue.”


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from JustSpeak on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.

Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.

We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>

 

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 