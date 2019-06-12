Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Net migration remains high

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 12:32 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Annual net migration has remained at high levels since the December 2014 year, Stats NZ said today.

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

“The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.”

Migrant arrivals were provisionally estimated at 151,000 (± 1,500) and migrant departures at 95,100 (± 1,200) in the 12 months ended April 2019. This resulted in a provisional estimate of annual net migration of 55,800 (± 1,600).

Text alternative for Migration estimates (000) by direction, rolling annual, year ended December 2001 to April 2019

Revisions to previous estimates

Revisions for migrant arrivals and departures in recent months have resulted in slightly lower annual net migration compared with earlier provisional estimates.

There may be upward and downward revisions, but the revisions for a given month generally become smaller over time as fewer border movements require modelling. However, this pattern may be affected by the seasonality in the volume and composition of border movements.



Text alternative for Migration estimates by direction, rolling annual, October 2017 to April 2019, published January to June 2019

Year ended November 2018

Annual arrival and departure data are subject to notably less revision at 5–6 months after the reference period. By this time there is more certainty about whether travellers are short-term or long-term (migrants), according to the 12/16-month rule.

The latest revised provisional estimate of net migration for the November 2018 year is 51,200 (± 800). Migrant arrivals are provisionally estimated at 145,500 (±700) and migrant departures at 94,200 (± 500).

About three-quarters of migrant arrivals were non-New Zealand citizens (109,700 ± 600) in the November 2018 year. Over the same period, just over half of migrant departures were non-New Zealand citizens.

More New Zealand citizens left the country long-term than returned – leading to an estimated net loss of 8,600 (± 500) New Zealand citizens in the November 2018 year.

Text alternative for Estimated migration (mean estimate) year ended November 2018

In the November 2018 year, the provisional migration estimates by country of last permanent residence showed:
• 19 percent of migrant arrivals were from Australia, of which 64 percent were New Zealand citizens and 25 percent were Australian citizens
• 11 percent were from China
• 10 percent were from India
• 8 percent were from the United Kingdom.

Final migration figures year ended December 2017

Migration estimates are revised each month until they are finalised after 16 months.

Migration estimates up to December 2017 are now final. The final net migration for the year ended December 2017 was 52,600. Migrant arrivals were 142,300 and migrant departures were 89,700.

Text alternative for graph, Migration estimates (thousands) by direction, rolling annual, year ended December 2001 to April 2019

Three time-series line graphs show outcomes-based estimates for migrant arrivals, migrant departures, and net migration, from rolling annual years ended December 2001 to April 2019 – for experimental series and new series. The graphs show final estimates from May 2015 to December 2017, and provisional estimates from January 2018 to April 2019, for the new series of migration. An experimental series for December 2001 to June 2017 gives a longer time series.

Text alternative for graph, Migration estimates by direction, rolling annual, October 2017 to April 2019, published January to June 2019

Time series line graph showing rolling annual migration estimates for migrant arrivals, migrant departures, and net migration, from October 2017 to April 2019.

The graph illustrates the impact of revisions on previously published data. Revisions for migrant arrivals and departures in recent months have resulted in slightly lower annual net migration compared with earlier provisional estimates.

Text alternative for diagram, Estimated migration (mean estimate), year ended November 2018

Diagram shows estimates for migrant arrivals, migrant departures, and net migration, for the year ended November 2018. Arrivals of non-New Zealand citizens were 109,700 (± 600) and departures were 49,800 (± 300), making a net migration gain of 59,900 (± 700) non-New Zealand citizens. Arrivals of New Zealand citizens were 35,800 (± 300) and departures were 44,400 (± 400), making a net migration loss of 8,600 (± 500) New Zealand citizens. Result is a total net migration gain of 51,200 (± 800). Note: The provisional estimates have 95 percent confidence intervals (±) alongside them – the wider the interval, the greater the uncertainty about the estimate. However, these intervals reflect the model uncertainty, not the extent of future revisions to provisional data.

Ends

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:
• Visit International migration: April 2019
• See CSV files for download
• Open the attached files
internationalmigrationapril2019.xlsx
internationalmigrationapril2019comparisonofprovisionalandfinal_migrationestimates.xlsx

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq

So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...

One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>

 

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 