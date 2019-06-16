Unite in our Efforts to Support Whānau

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated (NKII) leaders are pleased to have met today with Ministers Martin, Davis and Mahuta to find solutions to the incident that occurred on the 1st May 2019. Minister Martin has agreed to conduct an inquiry into the specific incident with the support of whānau. Minister Martin is also keen to work with NKII by meeting on a regular basis to review collective progress and apply improvements to current practices to prevent the likelihood of this occurring again.

Iwi, hapū, whānau, practitioners, government agencies, including Whānau Ora, Corrections, Te Puni Kōkiri, Ministry of Social Development and others, must unite in our efforts to support whānau. The health and wellbeing of our whānau, hapū, iwi is paramount and Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated is committed to ensuring that that we represent the health and cultural wellness of our whānau at all times. Whakapapa is sacred and it is our intention to keep our whānau together where possible.

The ‘Kōrero Mai Whānau’ project commenced this past week and many whānau members have come forward with their stories. If you would like to tell your story, please contact our office.







