Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Children’s views important, but are we listening?

Monday, 24 June 2019, 9:13 am
Press Release: Office of the Children's Commissioner


A report released today, from the Children’s Convention Monitoring Group*, is a sharp reminder that what children and young people say makes a difference, and that it’s time we paid more attention to their views, says Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft.

The report, ‘Are We Listening? – Children’s Participation Rights in Government Policy’, focusses on children and young people’s right to participate in all matters affecting them, and the positive difference this can make to policies that affect children’s lives every day.

“It’s a month since students around the country took to the streets for the second time to demand action on climate change. So it’s a good time to reflect on the constructive value young people add when we factor their concerns and suggestions into decision-making,” Commissioner Becroft says.

“While we’ve seen a growing interest in engaging with children and young people, we have also seen voices from some politicians and in the media trivialising the impact young people can make. But the clarity of these young voices, and the force of their argument, meant the strike was effective in moving the discussion from rhetoric around climate change to consideration of policy that may actually make a difference.”

The report notes that, while there has been a positive shift in the valuing of children and young people’s views, there’s still a long way to go in terms of really listening and acting upon what they have to say.



The report unpacks what children’s participation actually means and why it’s important. It spells out the positive benefits of involving children and young people in the policy process. It identifies examples of the progress that’s been made since 2016 as well as providing ten ideas for action that can lead us forward.

“Children and young people have a right to participate and a right to be heard,” Commissioner Becroft says.

“We need to be listening to what they have to say to us. It can improve the way we live, both now and in the future.”

ENDS

*The Office of the Children’s Commissioner convenes the Children’s Convention Monitoring Group which includes the following four permanent members:
• Action for Children and Youth Aotearoa
• The Human Rights Commission
• Save the Children New Zealand and
• The United Nations Children’s fund New Zealand

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Office of the Children's Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

New Report: Are We Listening To Children?

A report released today is a sharp reminder that what children and young people say makes a difference, and that it’s time we paid more attention to their views, says Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft...

“It’s a month since students around the country took to the streets for the second time to demand action on climate change. So it’s a good time to reflect on the constructive value young people add when we factor their concerns and suggestions into decision-making,” Commissioner Becroft says. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

The Nation: Canadian Euthanasia Practitioner Stefanie Green

The euthanasia debate is progressing, with the End of Life Choice Bill expected to have its second reading in Parliament on Wednesday. A similar bill was passed in Canada in 2016 ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Gun Buy-Back Scheme

Do gun amnesties and buy-backs save lives? Since it’s always difficult to exclude all of the socio-economic factors that may be operating in parallel, the die-hard denialists in the gun lobby will always be able to find a bit of wiggle room. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The New Op Burnham Revelations

Eight centuries ago at Beziers in France, the papal soldiers besieging the town faced much the same problem as the New Zealand troops engaged in Operation Burnham – namely, how to how to tell the difference among the town’s inhabitants as to which were Cathar heretics, and which were true Catholics... More>>

ALSO:

World Refugee Day: Former Refugees Say Policy Must Change

This year, 1000 refugees will be able to resettle here in New Zealand - but there are restrictions on where those people can come from. More>>

ALSO:

The Lobbyist Staffer: PM Defends Handling Of Conflicts Of Interest

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's comfortable with the way her interim chief of staff's conflicts of interest were managed. More>>

ALSO:

2020 Election Changes: Same Day Enrolment, Supermarket Voting

New Zealand’s democracy is to be enhanced, with voters gaining the right to enrol on election day at next year’s general election and allowing ballot boxes to be placed in supermarkets and malls to make it easier for people to vote, Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 