Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Hands off our Tamariki Press Release

Friday, 28 June 2019, 9:14 am
Press Release: Hands Off Our Tamariki


The Hands off Our Tamariki Network support the call from The Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency for Māori to undertake our own review of the Ministry. We also reiterate our call for the removal of the CEO of the Ministry of Children Grainne Moss and for the Prime Minister Jacinda Adern to step up and take a stronger oversight of the issue of the theft of Mori children.

Associate Professor Leonie Pihama states "we have been flooded with whānau stories about not only their experiences of the removal of their tamariki but also the ways in which the Ministry has denied access to visit with their tamariki and the permanent placement without discussion. There is clear systemic issues througout the organisation and this CEO saying that they are doing well in making changes shows the level of incompetency we are dealing with at the leadership level."

Recent revelations from lawyer Janet Mason that in the past 3 years 803 children have been uplifted, the majority of which will be Māori, and questions the legality of the uplift processes undertaken by the Ministry. This again calls into question the behaviour of the Ministry and also implicates Family Court in the increasing removal of Māori children.

Rihi Te Nana, a long term independent practitioner, states:
"We have been raising the issues of the failure of the Ministry for many years, and we keep reminding successive governments of the findings of the Puao-Te-Atatū report that highlighted these issues over 30 years ago. The racism embedded in this system has been clear to Māori for generations. We want this government to stop stealing our children".



It is time that the Prime Minister take the lead in this issue in the same way she has taken the lead in the changing of gun laws and the housing issues. The current Minister is clearly out of her depth and the Prime Minister needs to take a more active role in making the critical changes required.

AP Pihama states: "If PM Adern is serious about stopping the intergenerational abuse on tamariki Māori and whānau then she needs to acknowledge that the Ministry and therefore the State is itself perpetrating abuse on our people. So we are asking for her to meet with our organisation alongside Iwi and Māori organisations, Whānau Ora, Kaupapa Māori practitioners and survivor organisations to make the real change that needs to happen. That is a Treaty based focus that is about whānau ora."

Hands Off Our Tamariki have called for a National Rally against the removal of Māori tamariki on July 30th at Parliament at 12pm where they will present the Open Letter against the removal of tamariki Māori which has over 15000 signatures.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Hands Off Our Tamariki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.

The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...

The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>

 

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

At Select Committee: WRC Blames Bus Troubles On City's Challenges

Wellington's Regional Council is blaming a perfect storm of new operators, buses, routes, driver shortages and design failures for the shambolic introduction of new bus services a year ago. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Public Service Reforms Don't Protect The Public

Reportedly, the legislation involved is to be called the Public Service Act, because… well, it seems that the notion of “public service” is back in vogue. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Excessive Force Used Breaking Up Party

The Authority found that one of the officers involved had used knee strikes during the arrest... this officer made concerning comments... to the effect that "it's about time some of these kids got what they deserved." More>>

ALSO:

Environment Accounts: NZ's Household Emissions Increasing

Household emissions of greenhouse gases increased 19.3 percent from 2007 to 2017, mainly due to rising emissions from road transport, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

Legislation: End Of Life Choice Bill Passes Second Reading

Just 20 MPs had the opportunity to debate the bill and many shared personal stories of watching family members die in what was at times an emotional display in the House. More>>

ALSO:

Other Bills:

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 