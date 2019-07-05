Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Councils must reject the “Nanny’s Charter”

Friday, 5 July 2019, 5:04 pm
New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling on councils across the country to reject the Childcare Allowance just introduced by the Remuneration Authority, allowing councillors and local board members to claim up to $6,000 per year from ratepayers for childcare.

“Ratepayers should not be forced to pay for local politicians’ nannies and housekeepers,” says Jordan Williams of the Taxpayers' Union.

"In very few jobs does the employer stump up for childcare. Why should politicians receive ratepayer funded benefits very few ratepayers are afforded?"

"Where does it stop? What about councillors with elderly dependents, or councillors without a partner to split household bills? Many politicians have costly personal circumstances, but we expect them to manage these costs privately.”

"I was brought by a single Mum on the District Council before I was even school aged. The idea that ratepayers would be responsible for hiring a nanny is entitled nonsense."



New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

