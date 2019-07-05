Councils must reject the “Nanny’s Charter”
Friday, 5 July 2019, 5:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling
on councils across the country to reject the Childcare
Allowance just introduced by the Remuneration Authority,
allowing councillors and local board members to claim up to
$6,000 per year from ratepayers for
childcare.
“Ratepayers should not be forced to
pay for local politicians’ nannies and housekeepers,”
says Jordan Williams of the Taxpayers' Union.
"In
very few jobs does the employer stump up for childcare. Why
should politicians receive ratepayer funded benefits very
few ratepayers are afforded?"
"Where does it stop? What
about councillors with elderly dependents, or councillors
without a partner to split household bills? Many politicians
have costly personal circumstances, but we expect them to
manage these costs privately.”
"I was brought by a
single Mum on the District Council before I was even school
aged. The idea that ratepayers would be responsible for
hiring a nanny is entitled
nonsense."
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
