XR Ōtautahi Declares Rebellion Against Coal

XR Ōtautahi is declaring a rebellion against coal in Canterbury. We are holding an official launch party for the rebellion on Saturday the 27thJuly at Space Academy, starting at 7:00pm.

After pressing ECAN and the Christchurch City Council to declare a climate emergency, XR Ōtautahiwill use civil disobedience to rebel against the extraction and use of coal.

“This is an emergency. We are getting down to the wire. There are no free passes for the coal industry. We absolutely must put an end to coal in Aotearoa.” Says event co-ordinator Grace Stainthorpe.

The group invited local coal users Fonterra, Synlait and the University of Canterbury to attend the launch of the rebellion on Saturday.

“Until local industries cease their use of coal, precious habitats in Aotearoa will be destroyed to dig it up, and the climate will be driven further into chaos.” Says XR member Michael Apathy.

The launch party will include a presentation on the loss of Happy Valley, a speaker from the School Strike for Climate and an XR panel discussion, as well as musical sets from local artists.

“Activists have been fighting coal extraction for years, but now we’re building a critical mass of people. Industries had decades to make a change—time is up. We’re launching a rebellion against coal. See you on the front lines.”

The launch party comes just days ahead of a non-violent direct action training hosted by Greenpeace. The first XR Ōtautahidirect action against coal will take place on 9thAugust.

