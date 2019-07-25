Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Parallels Between Ihumatao And Omarukaikuru/Shelly Bay

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Mau Whenua

25/07/2019


There are significant parallels between Ihumatao (in Auckland) and Omarukaikuru/Shelly Bay (in Wellington). The controversial Housing Accords and Special Housing Areas (HAASHA) legislation has played a significant role in triggering conflicts, legal action and direct action in both places. This has led to divisions involving multiple parties, including local Councils, developers, iwi groups, local communities and environmentalists.

The HAASHA legislation passed by the previous National Government allows for intensive housing developments, removes the obligations on developers and local councilors to consult with iwi and local communities, and limits rights of appeal against council decisions, including resource consent decisions.

Members of Taranaki Whānui iwi filed a claim with the Waitangi Tribunal in February 2016 claiming that the provisions of the HAASHA legislation, and in particular it’s application to Omarukaikuru/Shelly Bay land without the knowledge or approval of iwi members is in breach of several principles and provisions of the Treaty of Waitangi. This claim is awaiting a full hearing in the Kaupapa (housing) inquiry. The applicants say they are considering applying for an urgent hearing of the claim.

Mau Whenua spokesperson Sydney Mepham said that as with Ihumatao, the proposed development at Omarukaikuru/Shelly Bay has seen a broad base of opposition from iwi members, local community residents and local businesses, environmentalists and Wellingtonians and former Wellingtonians generally. “The HAASHA Act is a draconian piece of legislation that removes the rights of many people. However, the use of the HAASHA at Ihumatao and Omarukaikuru/Shelly Bay has had the fortunate side effect of mobilizing many New Zealanders to stand up for their land rights, citizenship rights and their environment.”

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict.

Earlier this year though, Fletchers did indicate its willingness to consider any serious offer to buy the 33 hectares in dispute...

So theoretically… the government could choose to intervene, could buy back the land and could give itself the job of brokering a solution between iwi that might eventually be acceptable to all. No one said this would be easy.

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live.

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment.

Ombudsman Like Treasury OIA Practice

Mr Boshier found there was a positive culture at the Treasury around the importance of the OIA and openness and transparency, consistent with the Treasury's role as a provider of free and frank advice.

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation.

ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners.

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified.

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of 'what might have been' about the weekend's meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison...

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post.

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

"Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades," said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay.

