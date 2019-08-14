Publication of background documents for Budget 2019
Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 2:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Treasury
Advisory: Publication of background documents for
Budget 2019
Source: The
Treasury
--
Background documents for Budget 2019 are now
available from on the Treasury website: https://treasury.govt.nz/publications/information-release/budget-2019-information-release
Please
note that the documents are being published progressively;
not all documents will be on the website immediately at
2:00pm.
ENDS
