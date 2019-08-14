Publication of background documents for Budget 2019

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says.

Gordon Campbell: On Why Boris Johnson Is Threatening To Shoot This Puppy

It may help to think of the October 31 'no deal' Brexit as a warm, rascally puppy. And British PM Boris Johnson has made it clear that he will shoot that puppy, unless someone stops him.

Independent Census Report: Government Statistician Resigns

"We were too optimistic, placed too much emphasis on the online census, and did not have robust contingency plans in place for when things started to go wrong. When that happened, problems were not escalated to a higher level. We also failed our Treaty partners because we did not convert engagement with Māori into actual census responses."



Historic Treaty Claims: Moriori Initial Deed Of Settlement

The Treaty of Waitangi was extended to Rēkohu in 1842 and from that date onwards the Crown assumed responsibility for Rēkohu and its inhabitants including Moriori. Moriori did not receive protection from the Crown as promised under the Treaty...



